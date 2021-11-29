PC Black screens and restarts/resets when playing games

Hi there people, this one may take a while to explain because of the troubleshooting I've already done but I will try and outline all the relevant information to save time.



My PC (Windows 10) is restarting to a black screen when I play certain games, it seems to be the more demanding ones that are doing it. For example I can leave Minecraft running on high settings for hours and it will be fine, same with clicker/browser games. But all the other ones I have tried are causing this reset/restart to occur.

Here are a list of fixes I tried before taking it to the repair shop the first time (they couldn't pinpoint the problem):

I deleted and reinstalled certain games and software's, I updated my game drivers (NVIDIA GeForce), I updated my motherboard drivers (MSI - X470 Gaming Plus), I thoroughly cleaned the interior of the PC including the PSU and applied new thermal paste to the CPU.



When this yielded no results I took my pc into the shop and they tested it for several days, leaving it running with different stress testing software's on to try and recreate the fault. These could never re-create the fault which they said means it is not the GPU for sure, but long story short they said there was no way they could work out what the part responsible was without simply buying and replacing parts until it's fixed. Which is not really a financially viable thing when you've built a high end gaming PC.



When I got the PC home I spoke with friends and we agreed that it seemed most likely to be my RAM that was faulty and causing restarts when a certain amount of that RAM is being used by a program, we thought a good analysis. So I bought and installed new RAM, and the problem was solved for quite a while I think about a week using it for games every other day. Then however the problem returned again, the screen went black in the middle of a game and the computer restarted. So I called up the repair shop to get a professional's opinion and he told me how installing new RAM will reset the CMOS on the motherboard, and this meant that I was afforded a certain amount of time until the error was reached again.



My question is, with all this information is the man at the shop right and I need to keep replacing parts until I get the right one?

Or could anyone here make an educated guess or a clear observation as to what is causing the problem.

To me that sounds like it might be the Motherboard itself, but these type of motherboards aren't cheap, and it is also probably the most labour intensive part to replace.

I have just taken this time as a blessing, and spent some time away from the more attention consuming games, but now I would quite like to have the full use of this device I built over several years back to its full function.

Thank you all for your time, and here is a list of my specs:

OS - Windows 10 (Installed on a Samsung 250 EVO SSD)

Motherboard - MSI - X470 Gaming Plus

CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU - MSI GTX 970

RAM - Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO Black 16GB 3000 MHz DDR4

PSU - Corsair PSU 750w

HDD's - 1TB Toshiba 3.5" Hard Drive, 2TB Seagate Barracuda 3.5" Hard Drive

If there's any other information needed please let me know