I have used the dongles with my Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers and they connect seamlessly and work awesome, but I have never used 2 controllers on the PC at the same time.

I did use my Xbox Elite2 conroller with BT on my Steam Deck and it worked fine but I was only a few feet from it and only used it for 30 minutes or so when I was testing Mario Kart 8 in the Yuzu Switch emulator.