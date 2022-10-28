Patriot viper steel 16gb ddr4 4000 B-Die + EK Vertical GPU Mount

Pretty nice affordable B-Die ram, downsizing so this can go. These are about 6 months old and are around $98 on the zon. Never overclocked, just ran out of box timing.





Asking $65 shipped. PayPal g&s



EKWB vertical GPU bracket, not gen 4, pretty sure gen 3?? It is used and in good shape. Complete with box. Used in my lian li o11 and it was very nice NO sag!



Asking 65 shipped.