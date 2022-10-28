Patriot viper steel 16gb ddr4 4000 B-Die + EK Vertical GPU Mount

M

MrSneis

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
2,745
Pretty nice affordable B-Die ram, downsizing so this can go. These are about 6 months old and are around $98 on the zon. Never overclocked, just ran out of box timing.


Asking $65 shipped. PayPal g&s

EKWB vertical GPU bracket, not gen 4, pretty sure gen 3?? It is used and in good shape. Complete with box. Used in my lian li o11 and it was very nice NO sag!

Asking 65 shipped.
 

Attachments

  • 20221027_192551.jpg
    20221027_192551.jpg
    359.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221027_192559.jpg
    20221027_192559.jpg
    345 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221217_171657.jpg
    20221217_171657.jpg
    234.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221217_171721.jpg
    20221217_171721.jpg
    221.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221217_171759.jpg
    20221217_171759.jpg
    231.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
W

wadec22

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
3,916
great sticks. I run 4 sticks at 1.48v for 4000 14-15-15-30. speedy and affordable. super underrated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top