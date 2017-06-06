Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Kickstarter

Nah, they suit their purposes quite well. Just have to build and use them right.Valerie:She's a great damage sponge. Make sure to take away her tower shield until she hits Fighter level 5, though, or she can't hit shit. I multiclassed mine into a Traditional Monk for two levels after Fighter 5 to get her Crane Style, +3 to all saves, and Evasion. With Crane Style and 3 ranks in Mobility, she gets +4 AC for -2 to hit while fighting defensively...noice! She would be terrible in PnP, but in this game, you just send her in first and all the baddies target her. Her stats are messed up for a Tower Shield Specialist, but once you get some good belts (specifically STR and DEX), you can make up for that.Amiri:Your typical glass canon melee DPSer. Got to take off that oversized bastard sword, though, or she can't hit shit. I like to give her a reach weapon (ie. Glaive) so she can fight from behind a wall (Valerie).Harrim:Works great as a secondary tank/combat healer. Give him a point of CHA at level 4, then get him a CHA headband to get his CHA up to 13. Then you can take the Selective Channeling feat so you only heal your team with his channel energy. Since channel energy doesn't provoke an attack of opportunity, it's a great fit for battle healing. Otherwise, put him in the most protective armor you can and give him a heavy shield.Jaethal:I ended up leveling Jaethal up as a cleric built similarly to Harrim. Her stats are badass (I believe she's got a 34 point buy [crazy!] as her non-existent CON is 14), so there's a ton of directions you can go with her. I went heavy mace and shield with her to make her a reasonable secondary tank and focused on her channel negative energy. She already comes with Selective Channeling, so you're all set there. There's a Phylactery of Negative Energy that's pretty easy to find in Chapter 2 that adds 2d6 to her channel negative energy. With that, she makes a hell of an AOE nuker against mobs.Regongar:Another glass canon melee DPSer...but more glass and more canon than Amiri. Spellstrike Shocking Grasp FTW!Nok-Nok:Another glass canon melee DPSer...but less glass than Regongar and more canon than both. Dual kukri blender of death. With how flanking works in this game, Knife Master deals ridiculous damage.** For all of the above (and your main, if melee), make sure you take Outflank as your Level 5 feat. +4 to hit when flanking is YUUUUGE, considering how easy it is to get flanking in this game. **Octavia:Keep leveling her as Wizard, get 4 ranks in Trickery, Mobility, and Knowledge (Arcana), and take the Accomplished Sneak Attacker feat at level 3. At level 5, she'll qualify for the Arcane Trickster prestige class. Make sure to take as many ranged touch spells (Acid Splash [0], Snowball [1], Scorching Ray [2], Hellfire Ray [6]) for her as you can as you can get sneak attack damage with these. For your "basic attack" for mundane encounters (and against trolls), just right click on Acid Splash and she'll auto-cast it. Great buff for her is actually Reduce Person as it'll give her an effective +2 to hit and +2 to AC (1 each size bonus and 1 each from increase in DEX). Once she hits level 7 and you're firing multiple Scorching Rays, you'll get sneak attack damage on EACH RAY! At level 11, that's three rays. HOLY SHIT! And with Hellfire Ray, each damage type (fire and unholy) of each ray gets sneak attack damage. OMGWTFBBQ?! I mean, it's totally a bug, but that's how it works right now.Linzi:Bard...great buffs! I took Martial Weapons Proficiency with her (both to qualify for Eldritch Knight at level 8 and let her use a Longbow...namely Devourer of Metal) and put her feats toward bow usage (Point Blank Shot, Precise Shot, Rapid Shot, Weapon Focus, Manyshot, etc.). Sure, she's nowhere near as good of an archer as Ekundayo, but Inspire Courage + Heroism = VERY NICE!Ekundayo:Shoot things with bow. Bow feats and bow feats and bow feats. He just obliterates things with Devourer of Metal. Also, his animal companion grows to large at level 7.Tristian:Bleh, Cleric that can't wear armor. Don't like him. Heal/buff-bot. Best healer, but if you've already got two of Harrim/Jaethal/Octavia/Linzi/self (if caster), his buffing ability is redundant and he doesn't have much utility otherwise. Harrim can heal well enough and he can throw down.Jubilost:Blow things up with bombs. Don't really like him either. Alchemist abilities are all over the place and seem contrary to one another. There's just better choices.