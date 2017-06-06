Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Kickstarter

bigdogchris
[H]ard as it Gets
- Feb 19, 2008
- 17,950
I wish it showed more game play to prove they have a product likely to be completed. I'd love to support this if they can show it's reasonable to believe it will be finished.
It' s open but it's still on the rails as far as the questing. Some quests expire with time limits like 78 days this quest will expire. I like that the area maps are just bigger in some places. Then again I'm only 4 hours in and will play some more next week on vacation.Comixbooks
How is the open world designed? Is there a lot of wilderness areas to explore like BG 1 or is it more focused on points of interest like BG 2?
I don't mind encumbrance that slows down your character. Does it make you move at a slower pace or you just cannot pick up anymore if you are at a limit?The game is pretty cool but some nits i'd have to pick are:
1) The game is borderline crazy on how it enforces encumbrance. You can't pick up all the loot to resell, as it will likely weigh down your party and stop your progress.
Otherwise, I'm having fun at the moment wandering around trying to find the boss of the 1st big quest (The Stag Lord).
Well, these games have always had economy issues. Money has never been an issue, maybe this is there way to make money worth something again.Also there is fatigue where you are forced to setup camp. Cook stuff and hunt or use rations its all kinda automatic when you setup camp. Encumberance prevents traveling anywhere so you drop a few armor pieces on the ground so you can travel again.
xyz = Russian2) Some of the text was like it was written by someone not a native English speaker / translated to English from xyz
Suck how? Story wise or usefulness in combat? I want to get this or POE 2 when I finish Kingdom Come Deliverance.Not much love for this game?
Been playing it so far quite a few bugs but fun other the most of your party npcs suck
Nah, they suit their purposes quite well. Just have to build and use them right....most of your party npcs suck
Yeah, they've been releasing a patch about every 3 days. Good to see they're supporting it as much as they are. They need to work on their regression testing, though, as they tend to introduce new bugs quite frequently.I think this game has been updated about 7-8 times in the download que for steam in the past month they keep fixing stuff.
You aren't kidding so many good 1h and bows...but 2 hander not so muchMan, anyone found any good (like +3 or +2 with some sweet mods) 2-handed weapons? I'm balls deep in sweet 1h and light weapons...couple of +3s and a bunch of +2s with cool abilities. But my main is still using a +1 Glaive and the best 2h weapon I have is probably the +1 Greataxe with +1d6 acid damage. I might just have Amiri 2-hand the Mallet of Woe...more like Mallet of Whoa!
I think a big part of the complaints is how the combat system doesn't really feel like Pathfinder.Still waiting for this to get patched up a little more. I see a lot of complaints, but much of it seems like just complaints that I interpret as it not being "modern" enough.
What are the thoughts from the crowd that prefer older RPG's?