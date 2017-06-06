Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Kickstarter

I wish it showed more game play to prove they have a product likely to be completed. I'd love to support this if they can show it's reasonable to believe it will be finished.
 
Didn't we just have a failed Pathfinder kickstarter? We couldn't possibly fall for this twice, right?

Different company, it was an MMO, I know I know :)

This is based on a pretty cool published adventure, hopefully it translates well to a single player CRPG.
 
Yeah, the MMO was a totally different company. This is just the same IP.

Here's a cool video showing some of the character creation. It's alpha so only Human's available right now but shows you how things are done and some great gameplay slice.


Another alpha playlist:
 
Game comes out next week on the Sept. 25th all these Infinity engine or Unity engine games are trying to be the next Baldur's Gate this one might come the closest.
This game originally was a Kickstarter project so I think it will be good I have it preordered anyway.

 
Bump !!!!!

Game is out in 3 days this will be a good one have it preordered and it's not full price.
 
Is this going to be fun for someone that likes Diablo 3, Torchlight II, or Van Helsing? I have been watching it for a while.
 
You can preload the game had some bugs yesterday where the preload was 0kb the devs figured it out I'm sure they are smart enough. 20.9 gigs
 
Cool! I put money into the kickstarter and totally forgot about it. I'm definitely going to have to set some time aside to check it out. 24GB download - not too bad.
 
This is a good game the maps are alot bigger I mean not small and cramped like Tyranny. The format of the game is alot looser than most games done with Unity at first it starts out structured but you can have too much inventory and you can't travel so you have to drop items. Camping requires food rations you can pick up at the Inn and character transfer place. No fast travel like in Pillars of Eternity. I'm playing in normal mode but it has increased difficulties. The only thing I kinda wish for is a gamma slider but I can adjust that with Nvidia settings. The spells and abilities are kinda clustered like the other top down Unity games nothing dynamic like Divinity Original Sin but I only scratched the surface of this game let alone how to play it proper.
20180927081436_1.jpg
20180927073639_1.jpg


This guy just kicked my ass but I fought it anyway he killed my party.

20180927083433_1.jpg
 
Happy to see the new CRPG renaissance has yet to lose any steam.
 
Comixbooks

How is the open world designed? Is there a lot of wilderness areas to explore like BG 1 or is it more focused on points of interest like BG 2?
 
bigdogchris said:
Comixbooks

How is the open world designed? Is there a lot of wilderness areas to explore like BG 1 or is it more focused on points of interest like BG 2?
It' s open but it's still on the rails as far as the questing. Some quests expire with time limits like 78 days this quest will expire. I like that the area maps are just bigger in some places. Then again I'm only 4 hours in and will play some more next week on vacation.

It's like BG1 I never really had a chance to get into BG2 even though I owned it.

If you liked Pillars of Eternity Deadfire you probably will like this game.
 
The game is pretty cool but some nits i'd have to pick are:

1) The game is borderline crazy on how it enforces encumbrance. You can't pick up all the loot to resell, as it will likely weigh down your party and stop your progress.
2) Some of the text was like it was written by someone not a native English speaker / translated to English from xyz
3) The RNG is the worst. You will get crazy streaks of whiffs and not hit jack shit, while the bad guys are smacking the crap out of your guys. F5 quicksave like a mofo.

Otherwise, I'm having fun at the moment wandering around trying to find the boss of the 1st big quest (The Stag Lord).
 
dvsman said:
The game is pretty cool but some nits i'd have to pick are:

1) The game is borderline crazy on how it enforces encumbrance. You can't pick up all the loot to resell, as it will likely weigh down your party and stop your progress.


Otherwise, I'm having fun at the moment wandering around trying to find the boss of the 1st big quest (The Stag Lord).
I don't mind encumbrance that slows down your character. Does it make you move at a slower pace or you just cannot pick up anymore if you are at a limit?
 
Also there is fatigue where you are forced to setup camp. Cook stuff and hunt or use rations its all kinda automatic when you setup camp. Encumberance prevents traveling anywhere so you drop a few armor pieces on the ground so you can travel again.
 
Comixbooks said:
Also there is fatigue where you are forced to setup camp. Cook stuff and hunt or use rations its all kinda automatic when you setup camp. Encumberance prevents traveling anywhere so you drop a few armor pieces on the ground so you can travel again.
Well, these games have always had economy issues. Money has never been an issue, maybe this is there way to make money worth something again.
 
Huh, so Core Classes plus Alchemist, Inquisitor, and Magus from the APG. I suppose the rest of the APG classes had a unique mechanic that was too complicated to implement. Hopefully they'll add more later...especially the hybrid classes from the ACG.

$31.79 on Fanatical. Anyone know of a better price for this?

dvsman said:
2) Some of the text was like it was written by someone not a native English speaker / translated to English from xyz
xyz = Russian

Owlcat Games is a Russian developer.
 
This game is pretty fun. Definitely gives me the BG1/BG2 vibe.

It is buggy as fuck though. Had a crash right after character creation (it did autosave first at least), and numerous big UI bugs and weirdness.

Some of that BG1 vibe comes from the difficulty. I set the game to 100% normal damage and crits, but "if you die, you get back up after the fight" - as long as your whole party doesn't wipe. I've still wiped a few times. It's not easy at all.

Replayability looks to be huge. There's a shitton of classes and subclasses and whatever in here. Like four varieties of sorcerer, all wizard schools plus a few variations, all kinds of cleric domains and other shit. It's *a lot*. Making a character is pretty overwhelming and I've played a ton of D&D PC games. This is probably the most complexity I've seen in one.
 
The only bugs I've seen so far have been:

1) When selling items to a vendor, sometimes the items on my side of the trading screen don't update properly. It still sells but sometimes I just have to click and look at the value total at the bottom of the screen and whether it goes up or not.
2) In combat, sometimes the AI goes dumb and they just stop attacking and just stand there getting beat on. I had to do the Stag Lord fight 3 times, since it was so close a fight to begin with I didn't notice the AI wonked out. Also, sometimes they refuse to walk around something to attack - instead freezing in place or trying to missile.

But the guys at Owlcat seem to be patching very quickly so I'm not worried. They are very on the ball, post-launch. If you don't like dealing with patches and bugs you might want to wait a little bit.
 
Trying to figure out what I really want to do with my main character. Started off playing a vanilla strength Magus, but with Valerie, Amiri, and Harrim also in the party, melee is pretty well covered. And playing a Magus is a micromanagement nightmare, both to keep alive and to make effective use of Spellstrike.

Ooh, I just saw that if you right click on a spell, you can set it to autocast. Yay, autocast Touch of Fatigue here we come!
 
So it seems with every patch, they introduce new bugs. I haven't had anything terribly game breaking yet, but definitely some annoyances.
 
This game has Zoom feature added since I last checked which is pretty cool middle mouse wheel.
Some people are reporting lost save files with the recent patches.


20181012172724_1.jpg
 
Not much love for this game?

Been playing it so far quite a few bugs but fun other the most of your party npcs suck
 
tunatime said:
Not much love for this game?

Been playing it so far quite a few bugs but fun other the most of your party npcs suck
Suck how? Story wise or usefulness in combat? I want to get this or POE 2 when I finish Kingdom Come Deliverance.
 
tunatime said:
...most of your party npcs suck
Nah, they suit their purposes quite well. Just have to build and use them right.

Valerie:
She's a great damage sponge. Make sure to take away her tower shield until she hits Fighter level 5, though, or she can't hit shit. I multiclassed mine into a Traditional Monk for two levels after Fighter 5 to get her Crane Style, +3 to all saves, and Evasion. With Crane Style and 3 ranks in Mobility, she gets +4 AC for -2 to hit while fighting defensively...noice! She would be terrible in PnP, but in this game, you just send her in first and all the baddies target her. Her stats are messed up for a Tower Shield Specialist, but once you get some good belts (specifically STR and DEX), you can make up for that.

Amiri:
Your typical glass canon melee DPSer. Got to take off that oversized bastard sword, though, or she can't hit shit. I like to give her a reach weapon (ie. Glaive) so she can fight from behind a wall (Valerie).

Harrim:
Works great as a secondary tank/combat healer. Give him a point of CHA at level 4, then get him a CHA headband to get his CHA up to 13. Then you can take the Selective Channeling feat so you only heal your team with his channel energy. Since channel energy doesn't provoke an attack of opportunity, it's a great fit for battle healing. Otherwise, put him in the most protective armor you can and give him a heavy shield.

Jaethal:
I ended up leveling Jaethal up as a cleric built similarly to Harrim. Her stats are badass (I believe she's got a 34 point buy [crazy!] as her non-existent CON is 14), so there's a ton of directions you can go with her. I went heavy mace and shield with her to make her a reasonable secondary tank and focused on her channel negative energy. She already comes with Selective Channeling, so you're all set there. There's a Phylactery of Negative Energy that's pretty easy to find in Chapter 2 that adds 2d6 to her channel negative energy. With that, she makes a hell of an AOE nuker against mobs.

Regongar:
Another glass canon melee DPSer...but more glass and more canon than Amiri. Spellstrike Shocking Grasp FTW!

Nok-Nok:
Another glass canon melee DPSer...but less glass than Regongar and more canon than both. Dual kukri blender of death. With how flanking works in this game, Knife Master deals ridiculous damage.

** For all of the above (and your main, if melee), make sure you take Outflank as your Level 5 feat. +4 to hit when flanking is YUUUUGE, considering how easy it is to get flanking in this game. **

Octavia:
Keep leveling her as Wizard, get 4 ranks in Trickery, Mobility, and Knowledge (Arcana), and take the Accomplished Sneak Attacker feat at level 3. At level 5, she'll qualify for the Arcane Trickster prestige class. Make sure to take as many ranged touch spells (Acid Splash [0], Snowball [1], Scorching Ray [2], Hellfire Ray [6]) for her as you can as you can get sneak attack damage with these. For your "basic attack" for mundane encounters (and against trolls), just right click on Acid Splash and she'll auto-cast it. Great buff for her is actually Reduce Person as it'll give her an effective +2 to hit and +2 to AC (1 each size bonus and 1 each from increase in DEX). Once she hits level 7 and you're firing multiple Scorching Rays, you'll get sneak attack damage on EACH RAY! At level 11, that's three rays. HOLY SHIT! And with Hellfire Ray, each damage type (fire and unholy) of each ray gets sneak attack damage. OMGWTFBBQ?! I mean, it's totally a bug, but that's how it works right now.

Linzi:
Bard...great buffs! I took Martial Weapons Proficiency with her (both to qualify for Eldritch Knight at level 8 and let her use a Longbow...namely Devourer of Metal) and put her feats toward bow usage (Point Blank Shot, Precise Shot, Rapid Shot, Weapon Focus, Manyshot, etc.). Sure, she's nowhere near as good of an archer as Ekundayo, but Inspire Courage + Heroism = VERY NICE!

Ekundayo:
Shoot things with bow. Bow feats and bow feats and bow feats. He just obliterates things with Devourer of Metal. Also, his animal companion grows to large at level 7.

Tristian:
Bleh, Cleric that can't wear armor. Don't like him. Heal/buff-bot. Best healer, but if you've already got two of Harrim/Jaethal/Octavia/Linzi/self (if caster), his buffing ability is redundant and he doesn't have much utility otherwise. Harrim can heal well enough and he can throw down.

Jubilost:
Blow things up with bombs. Don't really like him either. Alchemist abilities are all over the place and seem contrary to one another. There's just better choices.
 
I really dig the gameplay itself but the kingdom management is a WTFBBQ. It doesn't really tell you what you are supposed to do and doing one thing ties up the few "advisors" you have so you can't do other things - and you have no idea which is more important / better to choose to do.

Though the building up of cities with different units (taverns, schools, barracks) is cool - I just wished it was better explained.
 
I think this game has been updated about 7-8 times in the download que for steam in the past month they keep fixing stuff.
 
Been playing an Inquisitor Monster Tactician as my main for a while now. Loses Judgement, but gets 3+WIS mod casts per day of Summon Monster that last minutes/level instead of rounds. And every odd level, the summons go up a tier (so Summon Monster I at level 1, II at level 3, all the way to IX at level 17).

Took the "summoning feat" chain (Spell Focus: Conjuration, Augment Summoning and Superior Summoning) to boost the summons. Once you hit level 5, all of the summons share your teamwork feats. Precise Strike, Outflank, Seize the Moment...shared among you and all of your summons.

Took Shelyn as my deity to get proficiency in the Glaive. So he starts combat by summoning a bunch of monsters behind the baddies, then wades into melee behind Valerie. With all of his soloable teamwork feats, a good selection of self-buffs, and the Bane ability, he holds his own pretty well.


Comixbooks said:
I think this game has been updated about 7-8 times in the download que for steam in the past month they keep fixing stuff.
Yeah, they've been releasing a patch about every 3 days. Good to see they're supporting it as much as they are. They need to work on their regression testing, though, as they tend to introduce new bugs quite frequently.
 
Man, anyone found any good (like +3 or +2 with some sweet mods) 2-handed weapons? I'm balls deep in sweet 1h and light weapons...couple of +3s and a bunch of +2s with cool abilities. But my main is still using a +1 Glaive and the best 2h weapon I have is probably the +1 Greataxe with +1d6 acid damage. I might just have Amiri 2-hand the Mallet of Woe...more like Mallet of Whoa!
 
Parja said:
Man, anyone found any good (like +3 or +2 with some sweet mods) 2-handed weapons? I'm balls deep in sweet 1h and light weapons...couple of +3s and a bunch of +2s with cool abilities. But my main is still using a +1 Glaive and the best 2h weapon I have is probably the +1 Greataxe with +1d6 acid damage. I might just have Amiri 2-hand the Mallet of Woe...more like Mallet of Whoa!
You aren't kidding so many good 1h and bows...but 2 hander not so much
 
If I can get a +1 with a +1d6 elemental damage I'm happy. I don't think I've even seen a +2 or higher with an elemental effect on top, though there were a few 1H ers that did weird things I remember (the named items).
 
Still waiting for this to get patched up a little more. I see a lot of complaints, but much of it seems like just complaints that I interpret as it not being "modern" enough.

What are the thoughts from the crowd that prefer older RPG's?
 
bigdogchris said:
Still waiting for this to get patched up a little more. I see a lot of complaints, but much of it seems like just complaints that I interpret as it not being "modern" enough.

What are the thoughts from the crowd that prefer older RPG's?
I think a big part of the complaints is how the combat system doesn't really feel like Pathfinder.

In PnP Pathfinder, combat is all about initiative, action economy, and positioning. It's what makes summoner/controller/buffer/debuffer wizards the kings of late game, and also what makes it very challenging to play a sneak attacker and very sub-par to play a blaster caster.

The PnP rules don't translate terribly well to the "Baldur's Gate style" Real Time with Pause combat used in Pathfinder: Kingmaker. I really wish they would have gone with a turn-based system similar to how the Divinity: Original Sin games handle it. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it just makes the game play VERY differently from the PnP version.

Since movement and positioning is all real time, it makes it very challenging to be a battlefield controller. Enemies are moving toward you as soon as combat starts, so by the time you get the cast of your Grease/Web/Entangle/Black Tentacles/etc. off, you just dropped that spell on half of your team as well (or like half the map, in the case of Entangle...40 foot radius when you engage from roughly 50 feet away...yikes!). The only way to really pull off a pre-engagement cast is to do it from invisibility or Stealth.

Also, since "true to the rules" flanking didn't work out with that combat system, they made any time someone is engaged with two or more enemies in melee count as flanking. So sneak attacks are super easy to pull off to the point where it almost doesn't make sense not to dip one level into Vivisectionist Alchemist with any melee build. You get the mutagen (+4 to a physical stat, +2 natural armor, -2 to the opposed mental stat), +1d6 sneak attack die, and another +1d6 sneak attack die from taking the Accomplished Sneak Attacker feat.

And targeted blaster casters are actually pretty awesome, especially if they also get Sneak Attack dice (ie. Arcane Trickster). On a spell like Scorching Ray, sneak attack dice get added to each ray, so damage can get pretty ridiculous.

In PnP, defense is a bit of a trap as the ol' adage, "The best defense is a good offense," is usually the best approach to most encounters. But with how the enemy AI works in P:K, you really want to focus heavily on defense for one front liner. The first character sighted by the baddies will be their target, and they don't tend to switch targets a whole lot until that character drops. So Valerie, the Tower Shield Specialist Fighter you get as a companion early on is actually quite valuable to the party. Keep her far to the front of your squad to get everyone to target her.
 
