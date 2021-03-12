Past time for a Server Upgrade...

On one of the new VMs on the new hardware/infrastructure, I would like to run a Plex Server. I want to completely eliminate the old box that I have been using for this purpose. I will also be completely eliminating the Graphics card in my old Plex Server/box, as it is VERY old and utilizes a lot of power. As such, as part of the new Server hardware, I will need a Graphics Card recommendation (it will need to fit the board and the Norco box). My overall budget is 500-1000 (unless there is a solid reason to have a bigger budget).

Hi All,Looking for help/advice on a Server Upgrade...I'm currently running Windows Server Essentials 2016 to primarily handle my backup/restores/shares and Stablebit Drivepool for storage pooling etc... However, I'm now thinking of of streamlining it and a couple other auxiliary boxes to a single Windows 10 'server' and staying with Drivepool (it's just easy and works). On that software/platform, I'm planning on creating a number of Linux VMs and a couple Windows 10 VMs. The Backup of the VM and other workstations, as previously recommended by sinisterDei, will most likely be done via Veeam or some other similar solution (i.e. not dependent on the OS).I'm very open to a complete replacement of hardware with the exception of the Norco Case. For my purposes, it's been rock solid and just works. Although I'm currently utilizing Intel specific hardware,I would REALLY like to keep the IPMI functionality of the SuperMicro boards, but I understand that I 'may' need to sacrifice that to get a really robust CPU/Board combo.Below were my thoughts/ideas (such as they are)...Any help/thoughts are very much appreciated. Thanks in advance.Current Setup:Case:Norco 4220, PSU:Corsair 650HX(CMPSU), MB:Super Micro X8SIL-F, CPU:Intel Core i3-530, RAM:Kingston KVR1333D3E9SK2/4G, CNTL Cards: LSI00301 SAS 9207-8i (2), Fans:Scythe 120mm, OS: WSE 2016, HD's:Hitachi/Seagate/WD 7200RPM drives, SysDrive: WD Blue 3D 500GB, Graphics Card: NONE (built into CPU only)