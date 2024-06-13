Password cracking programs and stupid limits?

Note: this really is a programming issue / question



I've been trying to find a program that can crack the password of an old zip file that was downloaded years ago that may contain some BIOS editing tools.



The only thing I can see when opening this zip is another embedded gzip file and an empty text file that says that premium passwords are available after logging into devdownload.com



The problem is that that site is of course defunct.



I've gotten Hashcat to run but when using a mask with all alpha-numeric and special characters, it cannot even finish a run with a max of 6 characters.



Stupid thing is buggy and freezes up.



It also claims to support cracking passwords up to 256 characters in length but there is no way that would be possible unless maybe using a pre-generated word list.



I guess I could go that route but it seems really silly to have to do that.



With masking so it generates the passwords during run-time, it gives an error about an integer overflow when going above 12 or 13 characters and even with the max amount of characters without that error it will not run at all above 7 characters and then only runs a few seconds before crashing.



The reason for this error is that the mask is put into a single unsigned 64-bit integer. WHY? What am I missing here?



Why would an array of unsigned bytes (each byte will hold all 255 available characters) not be used? Then the password length would be able to go up way higher, even past the 256 character length provided the rest of the program would be limiting it at that point.



I highly doubt that somebody would make a password where you would need to enter ASCII codes so some of those codes could be limited out.