Pascal Eth hash rates sink

I pulled out some old Pascal cards and connected them to a spare system to mine Eth. I've been using Claymore version 15. With 1070s and a 1060, the cards start where they should be in hashrate, then drop after a few minutes. The 1070s drop from about 26MH/s to 10-12, and the 1060 drops from 15MH/s to single digits. Even with the 470.05 driver that doesn't enforce the limiter on the 3060, the Pascal cards still drop.



I tried first on an X470 system, then a B450 board with the same results.



Suggestions?