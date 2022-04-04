Parsec gaming...

Anyone else using Parsec? Currently my house is being renovated so my gaming PC in my office, and is almost inaccessible as the office is full of stuff. I got Parsec up and running and it's astounding how well it works. I have my Framework laptop (which is far from a gaming laptop) all set up with it and play over Wifi6. Normally I cable nearly everything, so this is a good test of WiFi6 latency for me. It's streaming from the rig in my sig below. I'm currently playing though the Halo MCC. Doom Eternal won't stream. I don't know if it's a Vulkan issue or not.