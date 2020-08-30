Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,050
"This is bollocks. First and foremost, d_splice_alias() *does* iput() on
failure, so you've got double-put there. What's more
* d_splice_alias(ERR_PTR(err), dentry) return err
* d_splice_alias(NULL, dentry) is equivalent to d_add(dentry, NULL) and returns NULL
IOW, all that boilerplate could be replaced with one line:
return d_splice_alias(dir_search(dir, &dentry->d_name, fnd), dentry);"
"Two weeks ago file-system driver vendor Paragon Software posted patches for their previously commercial NTFS Linux driver with hopes of getting the code mainlined. That initial patch drew some criticism for how it was handled but a week later a new version was published that split up the patches nicely and had other feedback. Prior to calling it a weekend, Paragon sent out a third version of the "NTFS3" Linux kernel driver patches..."
https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...d-version-of-new-ntfs-kernel-driver-for-linux
failure, so you've got double-put there. What's more
* d_splice_alias(ERR_PTR(err), dentry) return err
* d_splice_alias(NULL, dentry) is equivalent to d_add(dentry, NULL) and returns NULL
IOW, all that boilerplate could be replaced with one line:
return d_splice_alias(dir_search(dir, &dentry->d_name, fnd), dentry);"
"Two weeks ago file-system driver vendor Paragon Software posted patches for their previously commercial NTFS Linux driver with hopes of getting the code mainlined. That initial patch drew some criticism for how it was handled but a week later a new version was published that split up the patches nicely and had other feedback. Prior to calling it a weekend, Paragon sent out a third version of the "NTFS3" Linux kernel driver patches..."
https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...d-version-of-new-ntfs-kernel-driver-for-linux