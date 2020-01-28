Panic button options for non-profit

Discussion started by ThatITGuy, Jan 28, 2020

    ThatITGuy

    I am putting this here, as it seems the best fit. I am trying to see if anyone has any suggestions on solutions for a "panic button". I have started volunteering at a non-profit and they have a need for some sort of system that can alert others in their small office to a potential violent aggressor at the front check-in counter.
    The non-profit shares a building with other United Way based non-profits, and there is no other group using any solution (nor on-premise security). I will be sitting with them to nail down requirements, but I wanted to at least know what others have used in similar scale implementations, and been satisfied with.
    I know security companies likely offer this as a service, but have no basis to know which is best value for the money. The DIY/off-the-shelf solutions also seem to be cost-prohibitive in my searches, but I feel like this could be one of those things like HDMI cables, where i can go to Best Buy/Walmart and spend $30-100, but someone pointing me to Monoprice gets me a just as good a cable for <$5.
     
    pendragon1

    ThatITGuy

    filed under KISS. Also looking at phone apps that can send text alerts to everyone in office and then someone else can escalate (call police) from there if deemed necessary. Also scouring military surplus for real/working versions of: https://ronswansons.wordpress.com/tag/claymore/
     
