Panic button options for non-profit

I am putting this here, as it seems the best fit. I am trying to see if anyone has any suggestions on solutions for a "panic button". I have started volunteering at a non-profit and they have a need for some sort of system that can alert others in their small office to a potential violent aggressor at the front check-in counter. The non-profit shares a building with other United Way based non-profits, and there is no other group using any solution (nor on-premise security). I will be sitting with them to nail down requirements, but I wanted to at least know what others have used in similar scale implementations, and been satisfied with. I know security companies likely offer this as a service, but have no basis to know which is best value for the money. The DIY/off-the-shelf solutions also seem to be cost-prohibitive in my searches, but I feel like this could be one of those things like HDMI cables, where i can go to Best Buy/Walmart and spend $30-100, but someone pointing me to Monoprice gets me a just as good a cable for <$5.