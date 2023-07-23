Panasonic Lumix GH5, Lumix GH4, 75mm f/1.8 olympus Lens, Magnifying lamp, XT Keyboard

Pricing:

$620 for GH5 + box + original accessories

$590 for GH5 with 3rd party battery and charger

$375 for GH4 + box + original accessories

$350 for GH4 with 3rd party battery and charger

$375 for olympus 75mm 1.8 lens

$100 for Luxo desk magnifier

$60 for XT keyboard





Terms:

Paypal Only

All items have been thoroughly tested.

All items came from a smoke free, pet free environment.

Shipping is free on each item.

Shipping to US48. Hawaii + AK extra.

Will entertain international shipping, it is extra.





GH5:

I have (2) GH5 cameras for sale. One comes with a box. The other does not.

- each camera functions properly, takes photos and videos as expected. It films 1080p & 4k without hiccup and looks excellent.

- All the dials, knobs and buttons work fluidly and soundly. There are no electrical or mechanical problems with this camera.

- This camera also features live HDMI out, perfect for use as a streaming webcam with the appropriate camera hdmi dongle.

- This camera is in decent shape and has a some scratches. The most noticeable is on the bottom near the 1/4-20 mount.

- The LCD has tiny scratches on the surface. The LCD and touchscreen work flawlessly.

- Neither camera has Vlog.

Included:

- camera

- body cap

- battery

- charger





GH4:

I have (2) GH4 cameras for sale. One comes with a box. The other does not.

- each camera functions properly, takes photos and videos as expected. It films 1080p & 4k without hiccup and looks excellent.

- All the dials, knobs and buttons work fluidly and soundly. There are no electrical or mechanical problems with this camera.

- This camera also features live HDMI out, perfect for use as a streaming webcam with the appropriate camera hdmi dongle.

- This camera is in decent shape and has a some scratches. The most noticeable is on the bottom near the 1/4-20 mount.

- The LCD has tiny scratches on the surface. The LCD and touchscreen work flawlessly.

- Neither camera has Vlog.

Included:

- camera

- body cap

- battery

- charger





Olympus 75mm 1.8:

Condition:

- Fully tested and works lens in excellent shape, no scratches

- All buttons and switches work flawlessly

- Lens zooms and focuses properly mechanical lens clutch mechanism works flawlessly

- lens works flawlessly with lumix s series camera

- body in great shape lens ring threads flawless

- lens sat for most of it's life in a pelican case with the tiffen filter on. I moved back to a GH5 from an s1h. It was too much of a camera for me.

Included:

- Olympus lens

- genuine lens hood

- original black box (came from a kit)

- genuine lumix front and rear lens caps

- Tiffen UV filter



Micro Four Thirds to canon EF electric pass through mount

- I believe this came from amazon / ebay. It can be included with any sale, on the house.





Vintage Luxo Circular Desk Magnifier Drafting Lamp Swing Arm Fluorescent Metal ​ Condition:

- Genuine Luxo Magnifying lamp

- Lamp is used

- Glass has some scratches, but nothing significant or detrimental to the performance.

- This is an old Fluorescent Lamp. Do not expect instant turn on like modern LEDs. This is not an LED fixture.





BTC Professional BTD-53 Series AT/XT Mechanical Keyboard 5339R-0 ​ Condition:

Professionally cleaned

In excellent external shape, little to no scratches

All buttons and switches compress properly

The keyboard xt wire is not damaged in anyway

The XT/AT port is in excellent shape

The keyboard feet are intact and undamaged