Panasonic Lumix GH5, Lumix GH4, 75mm f/1.8 olympus Lens, Magnifying lamp, XT Keyboard

commissioneranthony
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2008
- Messages
- 1,222
Pricing:
$620 for GH5 + box + original accessories
$590 for GH5 with 3rd party battery and charger
$375 for GH4 + box + original accessories
$350 for GH4 with 3rd party battery and charger
$375 for olympus 75mm 1.8 lens
$100 for Luxo desk magnifier
$60 for XT keyboard
Terms:
Paypal Only
All items have been thoroughly tested.
All items came from a smoke free, pet free environment.
Shipping is free on each item.
Shipping to US48. Hawaii + AK extra.
Will entertain international shipping, it is extra.
GH5:
I have (2) GH5 cameras for sale. One comes with a box. The other does not.
- each camera functions properly, takes photos and videos as expected. It films 1080p & 4k without hiccup and looks excellent.
- All the dials, knobs and buttons work fluidly and soundly. There are no electrical or mechanical problems with this camera.
- This camera also features live HDMI out, perfect for use as a streaming webcam with the appropriate camera hdmi dongle.
- This camera is in decent shape and has a some scratches. The most noticeable is on the bottom near the 1/4-20 mount.
- The LCD has tiny scratches on the surface. The LCD and touchscreen work flawlessly.
- Neither camera has Vlog.
Included:
- camera
- body cap
- battery
- charger
GH4:
I have (2) GH4 cameras for sale. One comes with a box. The other does not.
- each camera functions properly, takes photos and videos as expected. It films 1080p & 4k without hiccup and looks excellent.
- All the dials, knobs and buttons work fluidly and soundly. There are no electrical or mechanical problems with this camera.
- This camera also features live HDMI out, perfect for use as a streaming webcam with the appropriate camera hdmi dongle.
- This camera is in decent shape and has a some scratches. The most noticeable is on the bottom near the 1/4-20 mount.
- The LCD has tiny scratches on the surface. The LCD and touchscreen work flawlessly.
- Neither camera has Vlog.
Included:
- camera
- body cap
- battery
- charger
Olympus 75mm 1.8:
Condition:
- Fully tested and works lens in excellent shape, no scratches
- All buttons and switches work flawlessly
- Lens zooms and focuses properly mechanical lens clutch mechanism works flawlessly
- lens works flawlessly with lumix s series camera
- body in great shape lens ring threads flawless
- lens sat for most of it's life in a pelican case with the tiffen filter on. I moved back to a GH5 from an s1h. It was too much of a camera for me.
Included:
- Olympus lens
- genuine lens hood
- original black box (came from a kit)
- genuine lumix front and rear lens caps
- Tiffen UV filter
Micro Four Thirds to canon EF electric pass through mount
- I believe this came from amazon / ebay. It can be included with any sale, on the house.
- Genuine Luxo Magnifying lamp
- Lamp is used
- Glass has some scratches, but nothing significant or detrimental to the performance.
- This is an old Fluorescent Lamp. Do not expect instant turn on like modern LEDs. This is not an LED fixture.
Professionally cleaned
In excellent external shape, little to no scratches
All buttons and switches compress properly
The keyboard xt wire is not damaged in anyway
The XT/AT port is in excellent shape
The keyboard feet are intact and undamaged
Attachments
-
20230713_232506.jpg357.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20230721_161757.jpg353.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20230721_162015.jpg376.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20230721_162143.jpg312 KB · Views: 0
-
20230721_162420.jpg244.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20230721_162426.jpg259.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20230721_162432.jpg292.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20230721_162444.jpg253.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20230125_223649.jpg359.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20230125_223843.jpg407.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20230125_223919.jpg259.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20220626_215800.jpg192.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20220626_215817.jpg273.1 KB · Views: 0