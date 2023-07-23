Panasonic Lumix GH5, Lumix GH4, 75mm f/1.8 olympus Lens, Magnifying lamp, XT Keyboard

C

commissioneranthony

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 2, 2008
Messages
1,222
Pricing:
$620 for GH5 + box + original accessories
$590 for GH5 with 3rd party battery and charger
$375 for GH4 + box + original accessories
$350 for GH4 with 3rd party battery and charger
$375 for olympus 75mm 1.8 lens
$100 for Luxo desk magnifier
$60 for XT keyboard


Terms:
Paypal Only
All items have been thoroughly tested.
All items came from a smoke free, pet free environment.
Shipping is free on each item.
Shipping to US48. Hawaii + AK extra.
Will entertain international shipping, it is extra.


GH5:
I have (2) GH5 cameras for sale. One comes with a box. The other does not.
- each camera functions properly, takes photos and videos as expected. It films 1080p & 4k without hiccup and looks excellent.
- All the dials, knobs and buttons work fluidly and soundly. There are no electrical or mechanical problems with this camera.
- This camera also features live HDMI out, perfect for use as a streaming webcam with the appropriate camera hdmi dongle.
- This camera is in decent shape and has a some scratches. The most noticeable is on the bottom near the 1/4-20 mount.
- The LCD has tiny scratches on the surface. The LCD and touchscreen work flawlessly.
- Neither camera has Vlog.
Included:
- camera
- body cap
- battery
- charger


GH4:
I have (2) GH4 cameras for sale. One comes with a box. The other does not.
- each camera functions properly, takes photos and videos as expected. It films 1080p & 4k without hiccup and looks excellent.
- All the dials, knobs and buttons work fluidly and soundly. There are no electrical or mechanical problems with this camera.
- This camera also features live HDMI out, perfect for use as a streaming webcam with the appropriate camera hdmi dongle.
- This camera is in decent shape and has a some scratches. The most noticeable is on the bottom near the 1/4-20 mount.
- The LCD has tiny scratches on the surface. The LCD and touchscreen work flawlessly.
- Neither camera has Vlog.
Included:
- camera
- body cap
- battery
- charger


Olympus 75mm 1.8:
Condition:
- Fully tested and works lens in excellent shape, no scratches
- All buttons and switches work flawlessly
- Lens zooms and focuses properly mechanical lens clutch mechanism works flawlessly
- lens works flawlessly with lumix s series camera
- body in great shape lens ring threads flawless
- lens sat for most of it's life in a pelican case with the tiffen filter on. I moved back to a GH5 from an s1h. It was too much of a camera for me.
Included:
- Olympus lens
- genuine lens hood
- original black box (came from a kit)
- genuine lumix front and rear lens caps
- Tiffen UV filter

Micro Four Thirds to canon EF electric pass through mount
- I believe this came from amazon / ebay. It can be included with any sale, on the house.


Vintage Luxo Circular Desk Magnifier Drafting Lamp Swing Arm Fluorescent Metal

Condition:
- Genuine Luxo Magnifying lamp
- Lamp is used
- Glass has some scratches, but nothing significant or detrimental to the performance.
- This is an old Fluorescent Lamp. Do not expect instant turn on like modern LEDs. This is not an LED fixture.


BTC Professional BTD-53 Series AT/XT Mechanical Keyboard 5339R-0

Condition:
Professionally cleaned
In excellent external shape, little to no scratches
All buttons and switches compress properly
The keyboard xt wire is not damaged in anyway
The XT/AT port is in excellent shape
The keyboard feet are intact and undamaged
 

