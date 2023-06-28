Panasonic KX-MB271 Printer/Scanner; scanner function stop working

V

videobruce

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
399
Out of the blue (well almost) the Scanner function has stop working. The machine goes thru the cycle of scanning, but no file is produced. I've never had a problem with this on more than one of theses printers. Here is what I have done;
Removed and re-install the software & drivers and the update files. I have done that up to three times,
Disconnected this machine and connected another of the SAME model repeating the uninstall and re-install process,
Tried my back up, bootable HDD (D drive) )w/ the same O/S (that I rarely use, it's only for backup if I get a virus which hasn't happened in years),
Tried another USB cable,
Ran numerous A/V programs, all showed clean.

None of that fixed the problem. I thought it was a MS file thing (missing or corrupted helper files (dll's etc), but when the other drive failed I ruled that out.
The printer works fine, I can send jobs to the printer, but the scanner doesn't send the scan to the PC.

Win 7 Pro x64 on a AMD based Tower.

Any ideas??
 
I should add, this is not the deal with that MS KB update causing a similar problem. That update was never installed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top