Packet Tracer Problem

Hello, I am trying to solve this network but I don't understand 2 of these instructions.
-Configure Switch0 as the Root Switch
- Configure all redundant links between Switch0 and Switch1 as an etherchannel
- Configure all Trunks to allow only Vlan traffic for the vlans in the topology
Anyone has any ideas of how I can configure this properly? I provided a screenshot of the network topology. Please help.
