Packet Tracer Problem

A

Amanda101

n00b
Joined
Feb 17, 2021
Messages
1
Hello, I am trying to solve this network but I don't understand 2 of these instructions.


-Configure Switch0 as the Root Switch

- Configure all redundant links between Switch0 and Switch1 as an etherchannel

- Configure all Trunks to allow only Vlan traffic for the vlans in the topology



Anyone has any ideas of how I can configure this properly? I provided a screenshot of the network topology. Please help.
Q1.PNG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top