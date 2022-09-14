Pacific Drive

In what looks a game where S.T.A.L.K.E.R. meets Mad Max, you must maintain your car to safely explore the Olympic Exclusion Zone in this sci-fi survival game where the government engaged in experiments that devastated the environment of the northwest corner of the continental United States. You must survive an ever-changing landscape in severe radiation, radioactive anomalies, and supernatural horrors. Exclusive to the PS5 at this time. Sounds interesting.

https://blog.playstation.com/2022/09/13/pacific-drive-welcomes-you-to-the-olympic-exclusion-zone/
 
