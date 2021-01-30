Oxygen Not Included

Mr. Bluntman

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
6,449
I thought I would take some time to share a game that I've put significant (2000+ hours) time into and have enjoyed immensely with you all. It's by the makers of Don't Starve.

In it, you are (spoilers!)... an AI that controls "duplicants" - pawns basically that live, breathe, eat, and go to the bathroom that complete the jobs and work you assign them, like Rimworld but a little less complex. The object is to build a sustainable base and launch a rocket into the "temporal tear" to earn a shot at freedom.

After a year and a half with the game I've started building bases that look like this:

icecubecfull.png


Some of the critical things you'll need to learn how to build in order to thrive are:

SPOM - Self Powered Oxygen Machines

Crucial for generation of life-sustaining oxygen for your base and atmo suits for your dupes.

rodriguez3kilo.png


Power Brick:

'Nuff said.

icecube_powbrick.png


From top to bottom: Petroleum Generators (2Kw ea.), Gas storage tanks, Nat. Gas Generators (800w ea.), Smart batteries, Coal Generators (600w ea.).

Industrial Brick:

For refining metals and making steel, and utilizing space resources to make high temp materials or super coolant.
icecube_industrial.png


From Left to Right, Top to Bottom, Molecular Forge (4), Metal Refinery (5), Glass Forge (4), Polymer Press (2), Kiln (5)

Sour Gas Boiler:

When you absolutely need more power. Takes in crude oil or petroleum then heats it to 550C until it flashes to gas. The gas is then chilled to -175C where it condenses into methane and sulfur. The methane is heated until it vaporizes, counterflowing along the hot sour gas. Gives you 5x the power out of of 10kg/s of petroleum/crude oil compared to a petroleum boiler and 5

icecube_sgb.png


I love this design personally. It just works. This is how many natural gas generators it takes to run one of these monstrocities:


icecube_natgasarray.png


There are two channels I highly recommend for explaining the game better than I can,

They are Francis John and Tartarus Plays Games I can't recommend them enough if you are looking to get into this game.

It's only $25 for the game and the upcoming DLC in early access is $13. Well worth it if you have some extra time to learn a very complicated, very fun and rewarding game. Check it out and discuss.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top