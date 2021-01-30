Oxygen Not Included

Mr. Bluntman
I thought I would take some time to share a game that I've put significant (2000+ hours) time into and have enjoyed immensely with you all. It's by the makers of Don't Starve.
In it, you are (spoilers!)... an AI that controls "duplicants" - pawns basically that live, breathe, eat, and go to the bathroom that complete the jobs and work you assign them, like Rimworld but a little less complex. The object is to build a sustainable base and launch a rocket into the "temporal tear" to earn a shot at freedom.
After a year and a half with the game I've started building bases that look like this:
Some of the critical things you'll need to learn how to build in order to thrive are:
SPOM - Self Powered Oxygen Machines
Crucial for generation of life-sustaining oxygen for your base and atmo suits for your dupes.
Power Brick:
'Nuff said.
From top to bottom: Petroleum Generators (2Kw ea.), Gas storage tanks, Nat. Gas Generators (800w ea.), Smart batteries, Coal Generators (600w ea.).
Industrial Brick:
For refining metals and making steel, and utilizing space resources to make high temp materials or super coolant.
From Left to Right, Top to Bottom, Molecular Forge (4), Metal Refinery (5), Glass Forge (4), Polymer Press (2), Kiln (5)
Sour Gas Boiler:
When you absolutely need more power. Takes in crude oil or petroleum then heats it to 550C until it flashes to gas. The gas is then chilled to -175C where it condenses into methane and sulfur. The methane is heated until it vaporizes, counterflowing along the hot sour gas. Gives you 5x the power out of of 10kg/s of petroleum/crude oil compared to a petroleum boiler and 5
I love this design personally. It just works. This is how many natural gas generators it takes to run one of these monstrocities:
There are two channels I highly recommend for explaining the game better than I can,
They are Francis John and Tartarus Plays Games I can't recommend them enough if you are looking to get into this game.
It's only $25 for the game and the upcoming DLC in early access is $13. Well worth it if you have some extra time to learn a very complicated, very fun and rewarding game. Check it out and discuss.
