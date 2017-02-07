Own a Computer with a DVD Drive? You May Be Owed $10

Megalith

Megalith

24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
Joined
Aug 20, 2006
Messages
13,003
Sweet, here comes another settlement amount that I can’t even buy a proper meal with. From what I understand, Sony, NEC, and other big manufacturers had plotted together to increase profits from the optical drives they were selling. As you could assume, they didn’t get away with it. What is interesting is that the claim submission site doesn’t appear to ask for any definitive proof that you even owned a DVD drive—you can claim three products, so this could be an opportunity to pocket $30 for no reason (okay, it is starting to sound like a Slickdeals FP post now). Do you guys even have a disc drive installed anymore on your current rig/s?

…companies were accused of colluding to inflate the prices of optical drives sold to big computer companies and retailers. When HP and Dell placed orders for lots of optical discs, the lawsuit alleged, competing drive makers would share their bids with each other to keep prices high. When the US Department of Justice investigated the issue, at least one Hitachi-LG executive was sentenced to serve six months in prison after pleading guilty to the conspiracy. What does this all mean for you? If you bought a computer with a DVD drive (or a standalone DVD drive for a computer, including external ones) between April 1, 2003 and December 31, 2008, you're eligible to receive $10 for each drive you purchased as a result of the settlement. You must submit your claim here or by mail before July 1, 2017.
 
C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
15,215
Max of $30? They should be giving me probably $150 at the very least.

Didn't read all the minute details, but where does it say that the max is 3?

On the submission page, it just uses 3 as an example.
 
Last edited:
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,485
on the form it says 'estimate of $10' so once we get $4.36 checks in the mail, they really have learned their lesson!
 
Turbo Mach 5

Turbo Mach 5

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 8, 2005
Messages
179
Oddly I still do because occasionally I get folks that want their pictures on a DVD or something like that. Hmm...$30 that will turn into 3 bucks probably but...(signs up anyway).

Edit:

(Note that while Panasonic DVD drives are covered, Panasonic computers are not eligible, and half the US is out: you'll need to be a resident of Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.

Crap...I'm in Texas...
 
Fun

Fun

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 21, 2013
Messages
308
These are truly "set it and forgot it" type of deals. I got a $43 settlement check a few months ago for a claim I filed in 2010.
 
M

matt167

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2016
Messages
1,125
I think I bought at least 3 in that time period. At least one was nec
 
D

Draax

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 11, 2005
Messages
5,213
What? ... yes I may have a juvenile sense of humour.
 

Attachments

  • Hard.jpg
    Hard.jpg
    23.6 KB · Views: 54
B

Baditude

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 13, 2000
Messages
1,387
Here you go....

What do I have to do to get my payment?

File a claim online or by mail by July 1, 2017. The simple online claim form only takes 3-5 minutes for most individuals. Claims may be submitted by mail to In re ODD Products Indirect Purchaser Litigation, P.O. Box 43424, Providence, RI 02940-3424. We highly recommend that you submit the claim online to receive expedited service on July 1, 2017 or soon thereafter.

After July 1, 2017, an email will be sent to your account on file with instructions on how to electronically receive your payment via PayPal, Google Wallet, Amazon Balance, and others.

Plaintiffs have also collected direct contact information for class members and anticipate making reasonable attempts to distribute monies to class members where an address is available. This method is not guaranteed, however, and to ensure payment class members should submit a claims form.
 
dgingeri

dgingeri

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2004
Messages
2,830
I bought a laptop, a USB DVD drive, and a desktop drive in that time period, according to my records. :)
 
O

OregonLAN

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 20, 2001
Messages
2,627
Wholly crap, I have no idea where to begin to come up with an accurate number. Our company builds PCs. We no longer use optical drives in our builds, so I've probably thrown 150+ DVD drives over the years. Hell, I have 9 sitting in storage, collecting dust.
 
A

azuza001

Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2012
Messages
697
I claimed 3, but it's been more like 5 or 6. I like having a drive in each machine plus an external drive or 2 lying around. It's a convenience thing.
 
T

TwiceOver

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 14, 2003
Messages
2,412
My state is rarely part of these suits. This one included.

User called me one Saturday wanting to know why he couldn't burn DVDs on his laptop. "Because your laptop doesn't have a DVD burner or an optical drive at all for that matter". "oh".
 
Dalexx

Dalexx

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 22, 2014
Messages
161
I got a DVD or Blu ray in all my systems. I just can't let them go, they are my bestest friends ever!
 
Deadly Ramon

Deadly Ramon

Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2010
Messages
531
I always buy two internal DVD burners whenever I purchase a computer, primarily because I like to burn MP3 discs for my car, but also because I have many games on CD-ROM and DVD-ROM that are either not yet available from the digital distribution services (Steam, GOG, Origin, etc.) or the games on the digital services have been negatively altered (the removal of 17 songs from GTA: San Andreas in late 2014 still irritates me).
 
Last edited:
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,495
There doesn't seem to be a limit of 3 from what I read on the site unless it's buried somewhere in there that I missed. I claimed 4 since I have 4 receipts of DVD-ROM and DVD-R/RW drives I bought during that time period.
 
J

jevans64

Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
796
The only reason to have an optical drive in my systems is to rip my discs to my media server. My computer would go " Da Fuk? " if I actually played a disc.
 
scojer

scojer

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
8,665
I lived in Missouri until 2006, but now I live in a state that isn't mentioned. Still applying anyways.
 
W

westrock2000

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 3, 2005
Messages
9,356
I have a bigger shocker.

There is an optical subforum at [H]!

You need only go 7 posted threads deep into it to already be over a year ago.
 
Hielo_loco

Hielo_loco

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 27, 2015
Messages
104
Yes, I have a blu-ray drive in both of my pcs at home (main and htpc) and I use them to watch my favorite bluray movies, because I am pedantic like that... :D. Plus, I still have a lot of games on cd and dvd.
 
K

Killerxp100

Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2011
Messages
934
I always fill these out when their easy to do. I mean why not, takes 30 seconds and free money is free money, regardless how much you get. The ram one last year was pretty sweet, 3 people in my household got the max return from that and we went on a mini-vacation with it.
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,663
Yeah I guess... still haven't got my 970 settlement yet that I didn't ask for but signed up for anyway (on a card I no longer own)

@Master_Shake...... why? I mean I remember back in the 90's where we had servers full of optical drives, but WTF does that contraption acomplish? Rip 10 audio cd's or DVD movies at the same time?
 
K

krotch

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 12, 2004
Messages
4,509
I just bought 1 external dvd-rw. Used that until 2012, when I got an external blu-ray drive.
 
B

biggles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
2,201
Does this class action apply to bluray drives as well as dvd? I have proof of purchase of 2 laptops and a desktop since 2011. One of them had bluray.
 
C

c3k

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 8, 2007
Messages
2,307
Hielo_loco said:
Yes, I have a blu-ray drive in both of my pcs at home (main and htpc) and I use them to watch my favorite bluray movies, because I am pedantic like that... :D. Plus, I still have a lot of games on cd and dvd.
Click to expand...

Yeah, me too. Of course, my HTPC has a bluray drive. I have a USB powered external drive for laptops. (And, I'm damn glad I have it, due to one game's installation disk.) I used to run dual optical drives so I could make archive copies of movies and music direct from the original disk. They may be old fashioned, but I have piles of disks laying around.
 
M

MrCaffeineX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2011
Messages
1,582
Ducman69 said:
Let me guess. Profits from illegal price fixing = $4.5 billion. Fine from illegal price fixing = $4.5 million. That'll teach em crime doesn't pay!!!
Click to expand...

That's generally how it works. The timing is important and depending on how the settlement is structured it may even provide tax benefits for the companies paying the fines.
 
DejaWiz

DejaWiz

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 15, 2005
Messages
21,611
I still install ODDs in every system I build. Last 4-5 of them only cost maybe $25 shipped per, so I'm not going to give leeching lawyers any more of a massive payday than they're already getting from this.
 
L

Lizard Testes

Gawd
Joined
Dec 21, 2016
Messages
550
OregonLAN said:
Wholly crap, I have no idea where to begin to come up with an accurate number. Our company builds PCs. We no longer use optical drives in our builds, so I've probably thrown 150+ DVD drives over the years. Hell, I have 9 sitting in storage, collecting dust.
Click to expand...

Unless your company builds PCs for free it'd really be the end user that would be entitled to the settlement money.
 
O

OregonLAN

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 20, 2001
Messages
2,627
We build PCs for in-house use, not to sell...

Either way, it's really not worth my time.
 
B

bman212121

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2011
Messages
1,815
Master_shake_ said:
how much can i get??
BFA73731-BBB1-4FCA-A5F8A3B1376A1C2A.jpg
Click to expand...

I'm actually more impressed by the fact that the case has 9 5.25" bays. I've never seen a case like that before. I'd have to guess it was designed for 5.25" removable bays more so than DVD drives. Waiting to see the pic where there is 9 5.25" floppy drives in there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top