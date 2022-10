Own a Computer with a DVD Drive? You May Be Owed $10

Sweet, here comes another settlement amount that I can’t even buy a proper meal with. From what I understand, Sony, NEC, and other big manufacturers had plotted together to increase profits from the optical drives they were selling. As you could assume, they didn’t get away with it. What is interesting is that the claim submission site doesn’t appear to ask for any definitive proof that you even owned a DVD drive —you can claim three products, so this could be an opportunity to pocket $30 for no reason (okay, it is starting to sound like a Slickdeals FP post now). Do you guys even have a disc drive installed anymore on your current rig/s?