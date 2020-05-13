Overwatch & Nvidia Driver Issues with 1080ti

Hey all, this started happening only in the last couple weeks and it's worrying me. I'll be playing Overwatch, and it'll freeze the game. I get an error that I can't even Alt-Tab to view, but I can read some text that pretty much says Overwatch and my drivers aren't playing nice (1080ti as I mentioned).



I did the Guru3d Safe Mode driver clean, reinstalled fresh updated drivers, even cleaned my computer case. Still I'm getting this same error. I will try to screenshot it when it happens again. Anyone else having similar issues? It's really bothering me because I'll be winning a competitive match, the game crashes, I manage to restart in time to re-join the match, and even when we still win I get a loss on my record from the crash and a ban from competitive mode for leaving. Very frustrating. I'm at my wit's end, I'm about to but a different graphics card this is happening so much.