Overwatch & Nvidia Driver Issues with 1080ti

K

Kevin5255

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 14, 2006
Messages
382
Hey all, this started happening only in the last couple weeks and it's worrying me. I'll be playing Overwatch, and it'll freeze the game. I get an error that I can't even Alt-Tab to view, but I can read some text that pretty much says Overwatch and my drivers aren't playing nice (1080ti as I mentioned).

I did the Guru3d Safe Mode driver clean, reinstalled fresh updated drivers, even cleaned my computer case. Still I'm getting this same error. I will try to screenshot it when it happens again. Anyone else having similar issues? It's really bothering me because I'll be winning a competitive match, the game crashes, I manage to restart in time to re-join the match, and even when we still win I get a loss on my record from the crash and a ban from competitive mode for leaving. Very frustrating. I'm at my wit's end, I'm about to but a different graphics card this is happening so much.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,747
Going to have to be more specific. If you can get what the error message is we can have a better idea of what is going on. Do you see any warnings or errors in the Windows Event Viewer related to the crash?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top