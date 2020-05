Hello all, I just picked up a 2080 rtx card and I just realize the card does not have a DVI-D port. So my monitor is pretty much a old korean OC IPS panel that was binned by a old company called Overlord. The monitor itself have only a DVI connector input and I believe it uses Dual Link as well. I am wondering is there any other cheaper options out there besides those $100 special adapters or do you guys think its time to just get a gsync 27inch monitor.