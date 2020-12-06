Overkill? Too much load on pump?

My "case" is a Lian Li DK05 desk. It has space for 2 ATX systems and 3x360mm radiators plus 1x480mm radiator. I did have 2 systems, each with a custom loop using 2 radiators each. I recently did an X570 build to replace the X470 and removed the trusty X58 system on the other side, with it's custom loop.
The new build on X570 has a 5800X and (lucky me) a Radeon 6800. I'm hoping to score a 6900XT in a couple of days and put a waterblock on it, but if I don't the 6800 will get a block. The pump is an Alphacool VPP755. If I forgo the second system and use all the radiator slots for a single loop, is the pump going to be OK with a CPU block, VGA block, 12 quick disconnects (in and out for each part), and 4 large radiators? Or will I even see much benefit from adding another 360mm and a 480mm radiator to the 2x360mm already connected to this loop? I suppose I could to 2 loops (1 for CPU, 1 for video), but that would be a mess of tubing I think I would rather avoid.
