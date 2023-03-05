Overclocking with Adrenalin sucks!

My 7900 XTX showed real crappy performance. It was a bit below reference. In Borderlands 3 reference is about 103 fps and Nitro+ 107 fps. I was like wtf, I'm getting less than reference (102 fps).
So I tried Asus GPU Tweak (and Afterburner, but prefer Asus UI better). My best score in Borderlands 3 is a bit over 130 fps, which is almost in stock 4090 territory (136 fps).
How can AMD mess up that badly?
 
Maybe AMD doesnt want to smoke their own hardware?
 
You didn't even describe how you overclocked it....did you just hit the button that says "overclock"? If so, yeah, its not great. Works just fine for manual tweaking which is what people should be doing anyways.
 
