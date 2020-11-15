Overclocking / undervolting Strix 3090

E

Elric82

n00b
Joined
Jul 15, 2017
Messages
42
Hi,

I have a Strix 3090 and I've done an undervolt : 1965Mhz@ 0.900mv.

All is stable, temps are fine, average 58c in game in AC vallhala for instance.

However i feel like restraining a bit the power of the gpu.

How could i overclock it with the voltage curve without rising the temps too much? at with voltage the temperature will be too warm do you think? i'd like to be able to reach at least 2080Mhz for instance like I was able to with the standard OC profile but I don't know at all what voltage I should safely target for that.

Thanks for the help !
 
Dayaks

Dayaks

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2012
Messages
8,213
Elric82 said:
Hi,

I have a Strix 3090 and I've done an undervolt : 1965Mhz@ 0.900mv.

All is stable, temps are fine, average 58c in game in AC vallhala for instance.

However i feel like restraining a bit the power of the gpu.

How could i overclock it with the voltage curve without rising the temps too much? at with voltage the temperature will be too warm do you think? i'd like to be able to reach at least 2080Mhz for instance like I was able to with the standard OC profile but I don't know at all what voltage I should safely target for that.

Thanks for the help !
Click to expand...

At stock (no bios or hard mods) it’s basically impossible to damage the card.

For heat voltage increases it ^2 and frequency is linear.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top