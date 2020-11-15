Overclocking / undervolting Strix 3090

Hi,



I have a Strix 3090 and I've done an undervolt : 1965Mhz@ 0.900mv.



All is stable, temps are fine, average 58c in game in AC vallhala for instance.



However i feel like restraining a bit the power of the gpu.



How could i overclock it with the voltage curve without rising the temps too much? at with voltage the temperature will be too warm do you think? i'd like to be able to reach at least 2080Mhz for instance like I was able to with the standard OC profile but I don't know at all what voltage I should safely target for that.



Thanks for the help !