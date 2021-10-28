Overclocking Crucial Ballistix

Hey guys,
I just picked up 4 sticks of Crucial BL2K8G36C16U4BL and I wanted to overclock them a bit. I was wondering if anyone knew the best stable settings for this memory with a Ryzen 3600X. I was going to use the Ryzen DRAM Calculator but I read a bunch of people saying not to use it.
