Outdoor projector?

How much do you have to spend?I ran across this Vivitek DU6871 (with D88-ST001 standard zoom lens) happenstance and it’d be a great match because it is DLP (sealed light path = no dust blobs can affect inner electronics/light path) and 7,300 lumens.Trust me, usually you cant TOUCH 7,300 lumens for $2K on a quality projector like this. I’m very interested myself, but decided to pass because I don’t have a regular use case. This is basically a rebranded $40K MSRP Christie projector.Found in Seymour AV store under B stock at the bottomHe’s got it listed on ebayDon’t buy a LCD projector for this outdoor task unless your garage is very clean and you bring it inside when not in use. (Or it is marketed as sealed light path)LCD light path is typically not sealed (adds cost) and your standard LCD projector will get dust blobs on the three LCD screens which affect the image and are difficult to remove without a cleanroom.