Outcast 2- A New Beginning announced for PC

THQ Nordic revealed Outcast 2: A New Beginning during its 10th anniversary event today...the first Outcast game, an award-winning sci-fi adventure game developed by Appeal and published by Infogrames, was released on PC way back in 1999...the sequel, originally known as Outcast 2: The Lost Paradise, was announced the following year, but it was never completed due to financial issues



THQ Nordic says that its has reunited members of the original Outcast team, including composer Lennie Moore, to create Outcast 2...Cutter Slade, the Navy SEAL protagonist of the original game, will also return...Outcast 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X...



