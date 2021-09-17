Outcast- A New Beginning

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
27,854
THQ Nordic revealed Outcast 2: A New Beginning during its 10th anniversary event today...the first Outcast game, an award-winning sci-fi adventure game developed by Appeal and published by Infogrames, was released on PC way back in 1999...the sequel, originally known as Outcast 2: The Lost Paradise, was announced the following year, but it was never completed due to financial issues

THQ Nordic says that its has reunited members of the original Outcast team, including composer Lennie Moore, to create Outcast 2...Cutter Slade, the Navy SEAL protagonist of the original game, will also return...Outcast 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X...

 
THQ Nordic and Appeal Studios describe Outcast 2- A New Beginning as an open-world action-adventure game with a non-linear story — players’ actions and decisions will change the narrative’s outcome...

 
Could be good, I owned the first one but never actually got around to playing it.
 
Outcast 1.1 is on sale for $1.97 if no one ever played it.
 
Visuals look better than the Avatar game, IMO. But the combat needs some polish and inspiration. Combat looks like something from 2009.
 
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Appeal Studios have announced the release date for Outcast: A New Beginning...the sequel to 1999's seminal open world action/adventure game will be released on March 15, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X
 
Last edited:
polonyc2 said:
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Appeal Studios have announced the release date for Outcast: A New Beginning...the sequel to 1999's seminal open world action/adventure game will be released on March 15, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X

Outcast- A New Beginning | Combat Trailer


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUbr1ejN47Y
Click to expand...

This trailer is posted 3 posts above yours ;)
 
I don't remember this game all must of been a limited hard copy print back in 99.
 
Did no one else here play the original game? (Also… holy crap… the original was released 25 years ago. It seems like it was just yesterday.)
 
Hershy said:
Did no one else here play the original game? (Also… holy crap… the original was released 25 years ago. It seems like it was just yesterday.)
Click to expand...
Nope, never heard of it. The claim of being the "spark" for the open-world action-adventure genre is a bold claim to make. Soul Reaver came out the same year and is more well-remembered than Outcast. Ocarina of Time came out the previous year. If we include 2D games the original The Legend of Zelda came out in 1986.
 
peppergomez said:
Brutal
More like "a new end"
https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/outcast-a-new-beginning-review
Click to expand...
People still pay attention to this woke rag? The review is dripping with the usual SJW passive aggressiveness from a trash journalist complaining about boomers and white saviors.

Just look at some of these observations....

Topping off this fatal combo is returning protagonist Cutter Slade, whose macho army dude dial is still set firmly to cringey wise-cracking and patronising stereotypes.
Click to expand...
You don't ever feel too bad about turning their largely robot army into piles of scrap metal, though, as the main villain of the piece - a bald and pasty army general who at one point utters the exact line, "If we can't teach you English, what good are you?" to a captured Talan - is such a broad and cartoonish caricature of an ignorant colonial boomer that you actively want to wipe every last smug wrinkle off his face with the business end of your laser rifle.
Click to expand...
There are more important matters at hand, like bursting boomer boy's spaceship like a balloon.
Click to expand...
Like Avatar, many of the tasks required to complete this pair of overarching objectives feels very much like white saviour hand-wringing, with Slade becoming an unstoppable one-man army hell-bent on stepping in to fix every last problem he comes across, usually by shooting everything within a ten-mile radius.
Click to expand...

Jesus Christ this review makes me think the game might actually be quite good, will be hilarious if it becomes a cult hit like Terminator Resistance. Here are is a more balanced review.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqoxaijDdsw&ab_channel=ACG
 
Game sounds not very good from that review, and there was just a minimum of sjw in the review, their main criticism of it wasn't ideological but was that it wasn't fun to play
 
Blade-Runner said:
People still pay attention to this woke rag? The review is dripping with the usual SJW passive aggressiveness from a trash journalist complaining about boomers and white saviors.

Just look at some of these observations....






Jesus Christ this review makes me think the game might actually be quite good, will be hilarious if it becomes a cult hit like Terminator Resistance. Here are is a more balanced review.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqoxaijDdsw&ab_channel=ACG
Click to expand...

ACG's reviews are always balanced and neutral, and his review of Outcast makes me want to pre-order it yesterday.
Where as RPS went to shit years ago, and her review makes me want to track down her location and lob a Molotov through her living room window.
 
That Rock Paper Shotgun article was written by a young female who clearly detests white males over the age of 50 - the way she shoehorns this into her review is weird and despicable.
 
I like that it's 3rd person the environments look stunning plus it's not a grindy survival game not a bullet sponge game either . Reminds me of Anthem with the flying a game I never tried. I just looked up the original game looks like a Dinosaur playdoh game I never really knew about it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top