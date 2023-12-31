Out with 2023

T

Toconator

Gawd
Joined
Jul 8, 2005
Messages
787
And by out I mean flame-out : Server packed it in yesterday. Seems the Xeon failed, 5 BIOS beeps on startup. Had a flaky bout a couple weeks ago after a Windows update, then it corrupted the boot sector after a reboot yesterday and while troubleshooting it started the 5 beeps. Clear CMOS, battery removal, reseating CPU all failed. Was my main WCG contributor as it's on 24/7 (or was). I can move the GPU to another rig for folding but looks like I'll be shopping for a used Skylake or Kabylake CPU unless I upgrade the whole thing. Then there's Server OS install and setup, etc. Might be 1 rig down for the upcoming challenge next month. Oh well, Happy New Year Horde. May 2024 be better for us all ...
 
