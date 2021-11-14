OS or Live OS On Flash Memory Card?

Hello,



I was wondering if there are bootable flash thumb drives, would flash memory card be a good idea? I guess for main OS it won't due to constant writing of data but how about to use Live CD stuff on them like Windows, Linux for troubleshooting and repair purposes?



I heard how not using SSDs for several months increases their risk of failure because NAND memory needs occasional energy. I wonder how flash memory cards would be in that perspective.



P.S. Am I the only one who noticed spelling mistake in "Digital Artwerk" sub-forum under "Bits & Bytes" patent forum?