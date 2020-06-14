OS imaging and redeployment over network?

I don't even know where to put this. In ages past, I used to be level 2 in a corp, and once I got out I promptly forgot everything.



Now I'm in automotive electronics and I just secured a lease on a office.



So in anticipation of the move to the new office, I am wondering if it is possible to set up a server to do a OS imaging and boot to OS from the network every time?



Here's my usage case: a lot of the software I use to program vehicle electronics, whether they are JTAG, BDM, circuit board modification, eeprom read/write, flash read/write, testing control modules on the bench....



The software themselves are pretty low in terms of system requirement, but the main issue lies in their inability to coexist with any other type of software. Basically the drivers for a given hardware interface would interfere with the driver of another software, necessitating me to either reinstall the whole software from scratch, or keep separate HDD's with the OS containing only that specific software with that specific driver set, or keep separate laptops dedicated just to that software/hardware interface combo.



I have over 15 devices that I use on a (mostly) daily basis. You can see where I'm going with this. I have about 6 or 7 laptops that I use, and it is horribly inefficient and not to mention very annoying and contributes to my current office clutter.



So, my question is, is it possible to have a server host an image of all different OSes containing the exact software that I use, and then simply deploying it over the network via BXE?



The images could be roughly around 30-40gb, and I could use either a gigabit or 10gig network to make the transfer seamless.



My goal is to reduce the clutter of all those separate HDD's and laptops and simply use one laptop/desktop hooked up to the server and deploy and redeploy all sort of images over the network so I can do my work, then shut down and use BXE to boot to another OS for another software?



Would really appreciate a reality check here, or am I smoking a whole bunch of crack?