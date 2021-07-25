Orcs must Die 3

I liked 1 & 2. Then they made Orcs Unchained... Which I didn't play. #3 looks ok, but I was watching a live stream, and I didn't like some of the new traps (lasers from the ceiling that are always on and I assume always damage the orcs) rather than the big mace swinging back and forth that isn't a guaranteed hit. So it seems like they are dumbing down the gameplay. So I'm a bit on the fence on if I will buy this. I think the music has always been good in the game and one of the many appeals I had with it. I don't know about the soundtrack in #3.