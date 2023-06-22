Oracle Introduces Next-Gen Exadata X10M Platforms

erek
""At PayPal, we understand that microseconds matter, and fast physical I/O is essential for exceptional customer satisfaction. To meet the demands of our large workloads and ensure lightning-fast response times, we have currently chosen to modernize our IT Infrastructure with Oracle Exadata X10M," said Akash Guha, director of Transaction Processing and Data Services Enterprise Data Platform, PayPal. "With Exadata X10M, we expect to seamlessly handle the immense demands of our operations, delivering outstanding performance, and exceeding the needs of our valued customers. We have trust in our exciting new relationship with Oracle to deliver exceptional results and drive continuous improvement."
"Founded in 1808, Banco do Brasil (BB) is one of Latin America's largest and oldest banks. To better support our digital financial needs and keep up with new banking technology, such as Brazil's Pix instant payment platform, we sought to accelerate the digital transformation," said Paulo André Rocha Alves, Infrastructure General Manager, Banco do Brasil. "We chose Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X10M and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and expect to gain greater flexibility, increase cost savings, and innovate faster."
"Now in its 12th generation, Oracle's latest release of Exadata points the spotlight at the power of density, and how it has changed what's possible with commodity infrastructure. Tripling to 96 cores was long unthinkable outside of the world of specialized eight-socket machines. But with Exadata X10M, Oracle has shifted gears to work with AMD which has broken the scaling barrier on standard two-socket units," said Tony Baer, principal, dbInsight. "Paired with leading-edge capabilities such as RDMA, Oracle customers can continue to be assured that Exadata's scale and performance will grow with their needs. Running Oracle Database on anything but Exadata fits the definition of insanity: keep running on the same hardware but expecting different results."
"Oracle Exadata X10M and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X10M maintain the highest degree of identicality across both cloud and on-premises implementations, remarkably even while moving the underlying CPU architecture to AMD EPYC processors," said Holger Mueller, principal analyst and vice president, Constellation Research. "Now in its 12th generation, Oracle Exadata engineering continues to innovate the hardware and software architecture to deliver more than triple better performance for OLTP and analytics workloads. The combination of higher performance and greater capacity enable customers to consolidate databases and reduce operational costs, while increasing reliability and performance and lowering data center costs—including power and cooling, which help sustainability efforts.":"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310404/oracle-introduces-next-gen-exadata-x10m-platforms
