Optiplex SFF high performance cooling solution?

My HTPC can probably use an upgrade from its I5 6500. I’m considering a k series processor as I’m pretty sure it’s supported ( optiplex 3040 SFF ) and would be almost 1 ghz upgrade but being a 91w chip, the aluminum SFF cooler may not do.
I see eBay, there are copper parts but they don’t say they are OEM. Is there a high performance copper solution OEM through Dell? Or verification these parts will work without major cooler disassembly? I remember I bought a heat pipe cooler directly from Dell when I put a quad core in an Optiplex 755 MT… I’m considering a 6700K or 6600K to get the 4ghz clock speed
I see eBay, there are copper parts but they don’t say they are OEM. Is there a high performance copper solution OEM through Dell? Or verification these parts will work without major cooler disassembly? I remember I bought a heat pipe cooler directly from Dell when I put a quad core in an Optiplex 755 MT… I’m considering a 6700K or 6600K to get the 4ghz clock speed