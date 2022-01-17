OptiPlex 390 Diagnostic Errors

I have an old OptiPlex 390 that is failing to boot. I ran F5 diagnostics and getting a ton of errors:



2000-0415 - Intruder Switch Cable

2000-0114 - CPU - Cache Integrity test discrepancy - TON of these for CPU 0-4

2000-0122 - Memory errors detected. Limit exceeded



Too many odd errors leads me to believe board/CPU/etc. is f0ked.