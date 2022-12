I have an Optiplex 3040 SFF for my plex server. I'm putting in a cheap video card ( Radeon R7 450 4gb ) so that I can stream some simple games out via Steam Link. One thing I would like is an NVME drive. The 3040 has the traces for the M.2 slot but no slot. Could I use a cheap PCIE 1x m.2 adapter to have a bootable drive?