Options for upgrading help

B

Beast321

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2002
Messages
134
I've got some money set aside for an upgrade but not too sure what would be best to do either please let know you thoughts, here is my current setup:

Asus X570 Mobo
Ryzen 7 5700X
RTX 3070 TI
32GB DDR4 ram

I have enough to either upgrade the video card or upgrade everything else, games I mainly play are CS2, WOW, DeadZone Rogue, High on Life and Fall Guys and a few other non-AAA games, wondering which would be the better upgrade path

Upgrade Options:

1:
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
32GB DDR5
B850 Mobo

2:

Radeon RX 9070 XT​


Thanks.
 
Option 1, although will be more expensive as the upgrade will concern multiple components.
But it will worth it since your games are mostly CPU-bound.
 
