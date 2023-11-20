Optional extra steps prior to making deals

the_servicer





Beyond the official rules, I'm wondering what extra steps traders are taking to make things safer.
Is there a reason to make one's email address visible in HeatWare? I thought I heard years ago about people who like to compare the address in HeatWare against the address in PayPal.
Also, I've seen at least a couple of folks in this forum advertise their enablement of two-factor authentication. Is it actually advisable to check a specific setting in the forum, HeatWare and/or PayPal and then advertise it for ostensible trustworthiness?
