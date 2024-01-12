What is the "optimum" speaker setup for PC gaming? Is it 2.1, 5.1, 7.1, etc.? Basically, do modern PC games support multichannel setups like 5.1 or 7.1? What about a full-blown Atmos setup? How many PC games support Atmos?
But even in an ideal room with a 9.1.6 setup with the correct distances, doesn't the game actually have to support Atmos to make use of the whole setup? If headphones is the safest answer, then I assume the "safest" speaker setup would be 2.1?
Really depends on how you want to handle it. There are some games that support Atmos, though I don't know how well. I don't have an Atmos setup so I've never tried. 7.1 is quite easy to find, most games support 7.1 and you can do that straight from a soundcard, you don't have to go to a receiver like you do for Atmos. Before I moved in with my girlfriend I had a nice 7.1 setup for gaming and it was extremely fun.