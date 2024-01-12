Optimum speaker setup for PC gaming?

What is the "optimum" speaker setup for PC gaming? Is it 2.1, 5.1, 7.1, etc.? Basically, do modern PC games support multichannel setups like 5.1 or 7.1? What about a full-blown Atmos setup? How many PC games support Atmos?
 
"Optimum" is extremely dependent on room design, distance from speakers, view distance and other measurements. The safest answer for gaming, will always be headphones.
 
Thanks.

But even in an ideal room with a 9.1.6 setup with the correct distances, doesn't the game actually have to support Atmos to make use of the whole setup? If headphones is the safest answer, then I assume the "safest" speaker setup would be 2.1?
 
Really depends on how you want to handle it. There are some games that support Atmos, though I don't know how well. I don't have an Atmos setup so I've never tried. 7.1 is quite easy to find, most games support 7.1 and you can do that straight from a soundcard, you don't have to go to a receiver like you do for Atmos. Before I moved in with my girlfriend I had a nice 7.1 setup for gaming and it was extremely fun.
 
