Optimal thermal paste method for Ryzen 7000 CPUs?

4RunnerTE
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 12, 2015
- Messages
- 205
Sorry if this is a silly question, but how are you all applying your thermal paste to these new Ryzen processors especially with respect to all the jagged cutouts?
I've always gone with the single pea-sized dot in the middle but have seen some videos where they advocate to spread it to every corner and cutout possible.
I've always gone with the single pea-sized dot in the middle but have seen some videos where they advocate to spread it to every corner and cutout possible.