Optimal dual monitor resolution/screen size for productivity usage from a decent 44" distance?

Dual 23" 1080P just isn't cutting it for my fiance with some programs as the font is a bit small for some things. It's a PITA to keep adjusting font back and forth.



By no means does it matter if they are gaming monitors or not considering we are talking Firefox, Facebook, Excel, Messenger, Zoom, etc although she does have Freesync capabilities with her RX570.



I was thinking 27" for more real estate but should I be looking at 1080 or 1440? They have to be Vesa capable and borderless (as they come anyway with the hidden thin black bar at the top and sides) is a need. Just don't want the plastic frame in other words.

I don't really think panel type is going to be much of an issue the sun rises to the left of the monitors and shines on the opposite wall across from them and it sets in front of them but the rest of the house is in the way so it doesn't shine into the room and she only sits directly in front of them never off to the side.



I'm aware of the built in scaling in win 10 but at times that makes some things too large just to make the smaller things large enough.



32" is going to be too large and 34" is out because I really think she prefers dual monitors even though a 34" would be basically 2 monitors and you can split programs on the screen.