Optical Archival - Software Recommendations?

I'm revving up to do a series of archival burns of important data to M Disc optical media to put into archival storage (e.g. safety deposit box, 2nd out of state home etc.) using some mix of 25GB/50GB/100GB BDXL media. I'm hoping to get some advice on software; I have a few firm requirements.



1. I want to deposit files on a filesystem burned onto the discs; given that I don't know when I may need to come back to these nor the circumstances, I want to avoid any complications of requiring custom software for recovery. So, base file system should be standard ISO9660+UDF.



2. This is write-once archival specifically (not backup; there is a difference) so I expect to finalize all discs.



3. Source data is mostly going to be personal files as well as various photos / video. Ideally the software would do a decent job at splitting data from disc to disc in a set while keeping files within folders together as much as pragmatic. Ideally it would be able to generate a backup report per disc that itself could be saved away / printed / whatever.



4. I'd like to be able to specify the target capacity of each disc e.g. I'd probably want to avoid using the outer 10% (data-wise) of each disc.



5. [Very important but also greatest ambiguity for me] I'd like the software to be able to generate parity files to aid in recovery. This is where I get squirrely vis-a-vis bullet #1 above - is there an open accessible standard for generating and storing parity data, potentially file-level, within a logical filesystem that is easily groked by a recovery reader?



If anyone has a suggestion, I'm all ears!