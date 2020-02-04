Optane persistent memory

erek
What ever could this mean for the real end user customer? Anyone even know?
"Intel knows how the long game is played in PC platforms. It has the platform presence (CPUs, chipsets, media, industry consortium muscle, etc.) to encourage adoption of innovations that make long-term sense. Ultimately, it remains for the market to decide whether DRAM-plug-Optane PMM provides sufficient value to displace DRAM-plus-SSD/HDD. But if the pricing, capacity, and performance stars align, and software partners recognize a heavenly opportunity in the works, we may yet see Optane expand system memory into new use models and leave drive storage as a receding niche."
Persistent memory is coming to a workstation near you
The recent announcement that Intel's Optane DC persistent memory modules are workstation-ready will change the way professional apps are used.
