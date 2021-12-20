Optane acceleration compatible SSDs?

Just curious about what drives work as I want to cache a big PCIe 3.0 secondary drive, and Optane drives sub 380GB are finally plausibly priced now that Intel is ending them. It seems at least the 800p storage drivesbe used for acceleration and with the added size might reduce cache misses for heavy workloads.I have tested a few myself and Optane acceleration mode works with:Optane M10 32GB - Works... but not much faster than the PCIe NVME SSD by itself that it's supposed to be accelerating. Old and probably just meant to accelerate mechanical HDDs.Optane H10 32GB/512GB - Works as above but built in storage.Optane H20 32GB/512GB - Works and one of the snappiest SSDs I have used. Even beat my old 512GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus OS drive. If there was bigger sizes than 1TB I would just go with this.Optane 800p 118GB - Works, although Intel says it should not. Makes me think Optane acceleration support is broader than Intel state. An Optane PCIe 3.0 x4 drive would probably be faster though.Optane 905p 380GB - ???Optane DC P4801x 100GB - ???Optane DC P5800x 800GB - Not yet tested, have one jammed in logistics hell that will be an OS Drive when it arrives. Out of curiosity I'll test it through PCH to see if acceleration is supported before moving it to CPU lanes.Anyone tried any other Optane drives for acceleration?