opinions on NortonLifelock VPN

P

philb2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,114
I've never set up a personal VPN, but I'm feeling more and more that I should for phones and laptops. My subscription to NortonLifelock includes VPN for up to five devices, enough to cover my needs. I'm focusing on using the VPN only in the US for now. Access to programming accessible in other countries but not in the US is not a major consideration for me.

Has anyone done an analysis of this VPN service? Are there some potential negatives or showstoppers that I need to check out?
 
H

hity645

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
7,947
Negatives - It's Norton.
Didn't they get in trouble for installing crypto mining software unaware to the user?
Norton is still around?
Why do you pay for Norton?
 
