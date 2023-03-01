opinions on NortonLifelock VPN

I've never set up a personal VPN, but I'm feeling more and more that I should for phones and laptops. My subscription to NortonLifelock includes VPN for up to five devices, enough to cover my needs. I'm focusing on using the VPN only in the US for now. Access to programming accessible in other countries but not in the US is not a major consideration for me.



Has anyone done an analysis of this VPN service? Are there some potential negatives or showstoppers that I need to check out?