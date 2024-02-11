opinion needed on file conversion. alac to flac

so i've just picked up an older odd ball album that that i thought was flac by the file size of the album, but it came in m4a. looking in the details it was created with apple lossless audio converter (alac) and the bitrate and file size match that conclusion. (but not sure why it wouldn't just be an alac file at that point?) but being i don't like apple and the fact that my dap does not support or play apple formats i'm gonna need to convert to flac. so here's my question, should i convert back to wav first, then transcode to flac which should theoretically give me the best results in the end or do you think it's a waste of time and to just go straight from m4a to flac?