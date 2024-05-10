Opinion: Could Broadcom buy Intel

Factual answer no, no they couldn’t.
The US Govt would not allow that to fall into the hands of China cutting off access to the closest thing to a modern node from a US company on US soil.
 
Lakados said:
Is Broadcom a Chinese company? If it is, then I agree 100%.

EDIT: IF not, could the Chinese government, iow, the Communist Party, block the deal? And what about the European Union?
 
philb2 said:
Is Broadcom a Chinese company? If it is, then I agree 100%.

EDIT: IF not, could the Chinese government, iow, the Communist Party, block the deal? And what about the European Union?
Headquarters in Singapore, close ties to the CCP and Huawei.
It’s why Broadcom was named in the whole 5G fiasco, and why they will be in the impending 6G one too.
 
