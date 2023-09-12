OpenXCOM

OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,819
I looked for a thread since this is something that's been out for a while. But I started playing Xcom again for the umpteenth time but this time using the OpenXCOM engine in Windows. Plays with perfect audio on my Framwork 13 with 11th Gen Intel.

Watched a few good video guides and have read some good guides over the years. Hopefully this go around is the time I crush it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top