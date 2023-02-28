erek
OpenAI has grand ‘plans’ for AGI. Here’s another way to read its manifesto | The AI Beat
"1:14 – Behold, successfully transitioning to a world with superintelligence is perhaps the most important — and hopeful, and scary — project in human history. And they shall look unto the earth; and behold trouble and darkness, dimness of anguish; and they shall be driven to darkness. And many among them shall stumble, and fall, and be broken, and be snared, and be taken.
1:15 – They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain: for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of OpenAI, as the waters cover the sea. Success is far from guaranteed, and the stakes (boundless downside and boundless upside) will hopefully unite all of us. Therefore shall all hands be faint, and every man’s heart shall melt.
1:16 – And it shall come to pass, that we can imagine a world in which humanity flourishes to a degree that is probably impossible for any of us to fully visualize yet. And now, O inhabitants of earth, we hope to contribute to the world an AGI aligned with such flourishing. Take heed, and be quiet; fear not.
1:17: Behold, OpenAI is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid."
Source: https://venturebeat.com/ai/openai-h...nother-way-to-read-its-manifesto-the-ai-beat/