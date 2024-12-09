erek
“"[Video] is important to our culture," Altman added. The company said in a statement that the latest version of Sora, which will be offered as a standalone product to ChatGPT Plus and Pro customers, is "significantly faster" than the one it previewed. It lets you generate videos up to 20 seconds long.”
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/24/12/09/2122253/openai-launches-sora-video-generator
