New release of ZFS on Windows zfs-2.2.3rc4, it is fairly close to upstream OpenZFS-2.2.3
with draid and Raid-Z expansion
https://github.com/openzfsonwindows/openzfs/releases/tag/zfswin-2.2.3rc4
rc4:
during borrowed-stack handling, rbx changing has interesting side-effects,
like BSOD at unload time.
This means 2.2.3rc1-rc3 can have BSOD at unload time. If you wish to avoid that,
rename Windows/system32/drivers/openzfs.sys to anything not ".sys", then reboot.
The system will come back without OpenZFS, and you can install rc4.
btw
Open-ZFS on OSX and Windows is still rc/ beta.
Problems are mainly around OSX or Windows integration not ZFS.
Try it and report problems to reach a stable state asap.
https://github.com/openzfsonwindows/openzfs/issues
