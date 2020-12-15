erek
“Another next innovation is the architectural optimization of our software system to be able to better support classical-quantum workloads, allowing our system to accept a program and not just a circuit,” he added. “And also the way in which the program can use a quantum resource interactively and efficiently.”
In the coming years, quantum computers of 100 or more qubits will be able to perform tasks that exceed the capabilities of today’s classic supercomputers, but noise in quantum architectures will limit the performance. The first challenge is to maintain qubit quality. It will also be the task of researchers to propose new solutions, both in terms of hardware and software, to make the programming “easy.”
https://www.eetimes.com/open-source-framework-for-quantum-computing/#
