Open Source Cloud Software

I'm looking for some software that I can use to operate my own cloud. Mostly internal network, its not even necessary that it can reach out across a WAN, although i'm sure all software has this feature.



I'm looking for something like Dropbox's sync where I have local folders mirrored across multiple machines. I don't need to be able to work concurrently, but I want my files available on whatever computer I'm sitting at.



Currently using dropbox, but not happy being limited to 3 clients. Would also prefer to own my own infrastructure.