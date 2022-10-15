Open Source Cloud Software

[H]ard|Gawd
I'm looking for some software that I can use to operate my own cloud. Mostly internal network, its not even necessary that it can reach out across a WAN, although i'm sure all software has this feature.

I'm looking for something like Dropbox's sync where I have local folders mirrored across multiple machines. I don't need to be able to work concurrently, but I want my files available on whatever computer I'm sitting at.

Currently using dropbox, but not happy being limited to 3 clients. Would also prefer to own my own infrastructure.
 
